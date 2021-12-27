England Fight Back With Key Wickets Of Labuschagne And Smith

The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to end his illustrious Test career after the looming Bangladesh series has placed a new emphasis on the two matches which start at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval on Saturday. From being a chance for New Zealand to get their World Test championship campaign back on track after the recent 1-0 loss to India, it has become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who hit the winning runs when the Black Caps won the first World Test crown this year. After the Tests, Taylor has a series of one-day internationals to play against Australia and the Netherlands before stepping away from international cricket. While he is uncomfortable with the closing weeks of his career being termed "a farewell tour", the 110-Test veteran accepts that's the way it will be.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO