ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hunterdon Central over No. 19 West Morris - Boys basketball - J.P. Flynn Tournament

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conner Hercek scored a career-high 23 points to lift Hunterdon Central to a 75-61 victory over West Morris, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the first round of the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament in...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Camden over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Bryce Harvey-Carr scored 17 points on five 3-pointers as Camden defeated Pennsauken 50-25 in Camden. Asia Russell also scored 17 points. Janyah Washington added 12 points. Camden (2-0) outscored Pennsauken (0-2) 20-5 in the second quarter to lead 36-11 at the half. Both teams scored 14 points in the second half.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Thursday, Dec. 30

SJIBT Holiday Tournament final: No. 17 Cherokee vs. Clearview, 1. WOBM Holiday Tournament final: No. 4 Manasquan vs. No. 7 Red Bank Catholic, 5:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BASKETBALL
lebanonathletics.com

Results 2021 Boys and Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament

Let me first take this opportunity to thank all the coaches, players, officials and workers for an outstanding job this year in helping to make the Boys and Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament such a success. I commend all the teams and coaches for their effort and display of positive sportsmanship. Special thanks to the Boys Teams for being flexible with the schedule and we wish Mooresville Boys a speedy and healthy recovery. We look forward to their return in the tournament next year. The final brackets and results are below. In addition you will find the All-Tournament Teams and MVP’s. Again, thanks so much, we wish all the teams the best of luck with the rest of their season and we hope to see you all next year.
LEBANON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Hunterdon Central#Mendham#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers senior stuns national wrestling finalist in Illinois Matmen Open

Rutgers senior Greg Bulsak knocked off 197-pound national finalist Nino Bonaccorsi, 3-2, on Thursday evening to capture his championship bout at the Illinois Matmen Open. A transfer from Clarion, Bulsak has been off to a strong start for the Scarlet Knights winning all eight of his matches in dual meets, but Thursday’s win puts him at another level, vaulting him into the All-American conversation at the weight.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestgeorgianews.com

BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee boys fall to Chattanooga Central

The Gordon Lee Trojans fell behind by as many as 18 points in the first quarter and eventually dropped a 61-51 decision to Chattanooga Central in the consolation bracket of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Wednesday. The Purple Pounders led 35-21 at halftime, though the Trojans whittled the...
BASKETBALL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Boys basketball: Cardinals capture Christmas tournament trophy

It may as well have been a district championship. Instead, it was the championship of the Marine City Cardinal Mooney Christmas tournament, but the Cardinal Mooney High School boys basketball team played with no less intensity. The Cardinals took on the Memphis Yellowjackets Tuesday night for what would become their...
HIGH SCHOOL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Boys Basketball: Hawkins places third in own tournament

HAWKINS — Bryce Burns scored 13 points while teammates Jeramy Torres and Dristun Pruitt each hit for 11 points as the Hawkins Hawks rallied to defeat the West Rusk Raiders 45-39 on Thursday in the third-place game of the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament. West Rusk led 17-7 after the...
HAWKINS, TX
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
179K+
Followers
87K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy