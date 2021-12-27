Hunterdon Central over No. 19 West Morris - Boys basketball - J.P. Flynn Tournament

Let me first take this opportunity to thank all the coaches, players, officials and workers for an outstanding job this year in helping to make the Boys and Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament such a success. I commend all the teams and coaches for their effort and display of positive sportsmanship. Special thanks to the Boys Teams for being flexible with the schedule and we wish Mooresville Boys a speedy and healthy recovery. We look forward to their return in the tournament next year. The final brackets and results are below. In addition you will find the All-Tournament Teams and MVP’s. Again, thanks so much, we wish all the teams the best of luck with the rest of their season and we hope to see you all next year.

LEBANON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO