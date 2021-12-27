The Bow Tie Chronicles: Foye Oluokun saves the day

Dean Pees decided during the offseason that he planned on moving Foye Oluokun to the MIKE linebacker position, where Deion Jones has played since entering the league, which subsequently moved Debo to the WILL backer position. Oluokun’s tackle total directly results from the position change, second in the NFL in tackles with 166 and on pace for 188. On Sunday against the Lions, Foye came up big with a game-sealing interception on Lions’ quarterback Tim Boyle in the red zone.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO