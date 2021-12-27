AYUSH industry has succeeded in establishing market of USD18 million in world: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India in the early hours of Saturday as thousands of pilgrims massed to offer prayers, officials said. The disaster happened around 3:00 am (2130 GMT) while it was still dark on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the country's most revered Hindu sites. "People fell over each other... It was difficult to figure out whose leg or arms were tangled with whose," witness Ravinder, who gave only one name, told AFP by phone from the scene. "I helped pick up eight bodies by the time ambulances arrived after about half an hour. I feel lucky to be alive but am still shaking with memory of what I saw," he said.

RELIGION ・ 2 HOURS AGO