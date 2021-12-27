ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

AYUSH industry has succeeded in establishing market of USD18 million in world: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the AYUSH industry has succeeded in establishing a market of USD18 million in India and the world adding that the food supplements produced by the department are regularly gaining popularity. Sonowal also lauded Prime...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
INDIA
wtvbam.com

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Sarbananda Sonowal
ElectronicsWeekly.com

India moves to establish domestic chip industry

The Indian government has allocated $10 billion in support for inwardly investing chip manufacturers. India expects at least a dozen semiconductor manufacturers to start building fabs in the next 2-3 years. The minister responsible for the investments, Ashwini Vaishnaw, told Bloomberg: “The response has been very good. All the big players are in talks with Indian partners and many want to come directly to set up their units here. Almost all big ones are talking to us.” “In next 2-3 years time frame, we see at least 10-12 semiconductors going into production, we see display fab going into production or may be finalizing completion,” said Vaishnaw, “at least 50-60 designing companies would have started designing the products in the next 2-3 years.”
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Indian government extends controversial anti-terror law for six more months

The Indian government has declared the northeastern state of Nagaland a “disturbed and dangerous” area as it extended the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state by another six months.Under this law, military personnel are given sweeping powers to conduct operations and arrest anyone without a prior warrant. The legislation also gives armed forces immunity from prosecution if they shoot someone dead.Issuing the notification on Thursday, the federal home ministry said: “The central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Food Supplements#Union#Ani#World Health Organisation#Ayush Industry#The Ayush Ministry#The Ayush Department#Un#Who
AFP

Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
INDIA
AFP

India extends security law after botched army ambush

The Indian government extended on Thursday a special law giving armed forces sweeping powers in the north-eastern state of Nagaland, days after a botched army ambush killed 14 people. The killings triggered protests against the law which gives the armed forces sweeping powers to conduct raids, warrantless searches and open fire, with broad protection from prosecution. But the six-month extension issued by India's ministry of home affairs said the government believed the state was "in a disturbed and dangerous condition." "The use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the government said, justifying the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
INDIA
dallassun.com

Imran govt is turning Pakistan's State Bank into bank of IMF, says PML-N leader on new bill

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1(ANI): Lambasting the new bill in Pakistan's National Assembly, the country's former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that with the government's unveiling of a new amendment bill the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has "now become the State Bank of IMF."The Pakistani government was "completely reliant" on the international money lender for its policies, The News International quoted Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Miftah Ismail as saying as he criticised the SBP Amendment Bill at a press conference on Friday.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Reuters

A Myanmar family flees to India with no plans to return soon

FARKAWN, India, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For more than a decade, Mah Tial said she ran a small store in Thantlang, a town in northwest Myanmar, making enough money to send her four children to school and see her eldest daughter secure a coveted government job. On Sept. 8, the...
INDIA
AFP

Stampede at India religious shrine kills 12

At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India in the early hours of Saturday as thousands of pilgrims massed to offer prayers, officials said. The disaster happened around 3:00 am (2130 GMT) while it was still dark on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the country's most revered Hindu sites. "People fell over each other... It was difficult to figure out whose leg or arms were tangled with whose," witness Ravinder, who gave only one name, told AFP by phone from the scene. "I helped pick up eight bodies by the time ambulances arrived after about half an hour. I feel lucky to be alive but am still shaking with memory of what I saw," he said.
RELIGION
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy