ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Despite blowout loss, Steelers still have path to playoffs

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSbt6_0dWRb5cy00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

The 36-10 loss in Kansas City on Sunday was like a big hunk of stale coal.

But in the spirit of the Christmas season, how about a little black-and-gold helping of hope?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers can manage to win their final two games, two weeks from now they might somehow still have a playoff berth delivered like a holiday gift that’d been lost in the mail.

In a mediocre AFC and with an expanded NFL playoff field in its second year, even at 7-7-1 the Steelers remain just a half-game out of the seventh and final postseason spot.

The Steelers were humbled in getting blown out by the two-time reigning AFC champion Chiefs. But during a weekend in which the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens also lost, the Steelers didn’t lose any ground in the race for the No. 7 seed. All they need to earn it is to win their final two games and have three other teams lose once each over the next 14 days.

The Steelers face two teams they’ve beaten: at home against Cleveland (7-8) next Monday and at Baltimore (8-7) on the final day of the season. Neither has beaten anyone but each other since Nov. 21.

If the Steelers can manage to beat them both, they’d need one loss each from the Miami Dolphins (7-7), Chargers (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

The Chargers and Raiders play each other in Week 18, so that’s one. The other would need to lose next Sunday: Las Vegas plays at the Colts (winners of eight of their past 10), and Los Angeles hosts the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Each of the Dolphins’ three remaining opponents have non-losing records: the New Orleans Saints (7-7), Tennessee Titans (10-5) and New England Patriots (9-6). Remember, all the Steelers are asking for is one loss.

It all sounds so plausible. And in a season in which the AFC has been so mediocre, it certainly is.

Even better: if the Steelers slip in as the No. 7 seed, their two most likely first-round opponents would be the Buffalo Bills or Titans — two teams they’ve already beaten this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Ravens#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#The Los Angeles Chargers#The New Orleans Saints#New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
778
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy