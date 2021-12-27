Despite blowout loss, Steelers still have path to playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

The 36-10 loss in Kansas City on Sunday was like a big hunk of stale coal.

But in the spirit of the Christmas season, how about a little black-and-gold helping of hope?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers can manage to win their final two games, two weeks from now they might somehow still have a playoff berth delivered like a holiday gift that’d been lost in the mail.

In a mediocre AFC and with an expanded NFL playoff field in its second year, even at 7-7-1 the Steelers remain just a half-game out of the seventh and final postseason spot.

The Steelers were humbled in getting blown out by the two-time reigning AFC champion Chiefs. But during a weekend in which the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens also lost, the Steelers didn’t lose any ground in the race for the No. 7 seed. All they need to earn it is to win their final two games and have three other teams lose once each over the next 14 days.

The Steelers face two teams they’ve beaten: at home against Cleveland (7-8) next Monday and at Baltimore (8-7) on the final day of the season. Neither has beaten anyone but each other since Nov. 21.

If the Steelers can manage to beat them both, they’d need one loss each from the Miami Dolphins (7-7), Chargers (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

The Chargers and Raiders play each other in Week 18, so that’s one. The other would need to lose next Sunday: Las Vegas plays at the Colts (winners of eight of their past 10), and Los Angeles hosts the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Each of the Dolphins’ three remaining opponents have non-losing records: the New Orleans Saints (7-7), Tennessee Titans (10-5) and New England Patriots (9-6). Remember, all the Steelers are asking for is one loss.

It all sounds so plausible. And in a season in which the AFC has been so mediocre, it certainly is.

Even better: if the Steelers slip in as the No. 7 seed, their two most likely first-round opponents would be the Buffalo Bills or Titans — two teams they’ve already beaten this season.