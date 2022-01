BOSTON (CBS) — The deadline is nearing for Baseball Writers’ Association of America members to cast their Hall of Fame ballots. Among those who have already voted and shared their choices, David Ortiz has been the most popular selection. On the ballot for the first time, Ortiz has received votes from 82.3 percent of the 96 publicly known ballots thus far, according to the excellent Baseball Hall of Fame Tracker website run by Ryan Thibodaux. Candidates need to receive 75 percent of the vote in order to earn induction. As of Dec. 30, only Ortiz, Barry Bonds (80.2%) and Roger Clemens (79.2%) have received...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO