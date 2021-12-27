ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bay Area residents enjoy rare snow on Mt. Hamilton as region blanketed with several inches

By Ryan Curry
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtOqA_0dWRZtER00

Several inches of snow fell on Mt. Hamilton Sunday morning. It was enough snow to entice Bay Area residents to drive up to Lick Observatory to enjoy something not common.

"I am from the Midwest, so I am like a child again," said Lynne Sweeney, who was one of many who brought a sled disk to enjoy the snow. "I did some sledding, made a snow angel. It was great to relive some of the memories."

Sweeney may have used this opportunity to enjoy being back in the snow, but others took this chance to see snow for the first time.

"It has always been a dream of mine to come into the snow," said Serena Aponte. "Now it is coming true. It is like I am in a movie."

RELATED: Winter storm shuts down I-80 in Sierra, more snow on the way

Sledding, snow angels and snow ball fights were only just some of the fun people enjoyed. Parents say it was a good chance to do different activities with their kids.

"We usually would have to drive to Lake Tahoe or Truckee," said Felipe Alvarez, who brought his three kids to play in the snow. "It is here in the Bay Area. We love nature so this was a no brainer."

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Angel#Sledding#Lake Tahoe#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy