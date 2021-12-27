Bay Area residents enjoy rare snow on Mt. Hamilton as region blanketed with several inches

Several inches of snow fell on Mt. Hamilton Sunday morning. It was enough snow to entice Bay Area residents to drive up to Lick Observatory to enjoy something not common.

"I am from the Midwest, so I am like a child again," said Lynne Sweeney, who was one of many who brought a sled disk to enjoy the snow. "I did some sledding, made a snow angel. It was great to relive some of the memories."

Sweeney may have used this opportunity to enjoy being back in the snow, but others took this chance to see snow for the first time.

"It has always been a dream of mine to come into the snow," said Serena Aponte. "Now it is coming true. It is like I am in a movie."

Sledding, snow angels and snow ball fights were only just some of the fun people enjoyed. Parents say it was a good chance to do different activities with their kids.

"We usually would have to drive to Lake Tahoe or Truckee," said Felipe Alvarez, who brought his three kids to play in the snow. "It is here in the Bay Area. We love nature so this was a no brainer."