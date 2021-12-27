ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-26 22:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year`s Day .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year`s Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts of near 6 inches along Interstate 80 and up to 9 inches south of Interstate 80. Lesser accumulations of 4 to 5 inches expected north of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty in snowfall totals remains on the northern edge of the warning area where a higher gradient of snowfall is expected.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 17:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EST. * At 546 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford, or over Covington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Cooper; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Areas of fog, some locally dense, will continue across the area through the morning commute. Visibilities under 1/2 mile will be possible in some locations. Commuters should exercise caution, allowing for extra time on the road this morning. Remember to leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:26:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM HST, radar indicated rain falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour moving over Kauai from the south. Several stream gages on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua River have risen rapidly recently. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 03:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING While light snow will linger for another few hours, total accumulations generally look to remain 1 to 2 inches or less. Area roads, including Interstate 84, Highway 11 and 204, will remain snow and ice covered. Expect difficult driving conditions as temperatures remain below freezing through the day. Slow down and drive cautiously if you must travel.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Gulf Coast#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gratiot; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow is expected to begin late in the afternoon and be heaviest from late evening into the early morning hours of Sunday. Some blowing and drifting is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of greatly reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop Saturday afternoon and then persist through Saturday night. The snow could be moderate at times leading to low visibilities. The temperature will fall through the 20s as a gusty northeast wind develops. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Saturday night.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Freezing drizzle and light snow cause icy conditions to linger past midnight. Light dusting of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM CST Saturday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Since these cold wind chills will occur over the New Year holiday, and there are sure to be a lot of festivities, ensure those who venture outside make it indoors safely. Plan now for a safe ride home.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dakota; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA Patchy dense fog has formed across portions of southern Minnesota, including areas along I-35. Visibilities are reduced to near zero in some places. Please drive slowly and with caution.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Pike WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to Midnight CST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 10:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Port Alexander. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday mid morning into early afternoon. The Sitka area will change to rain earlier, but the hillside can expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-02 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery Areas of fog across the region are resulting in visibilities less than 1 mile. There is also locally dense fog across portions of the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia, and portions of southern New Jersey. Localized visibilities in these locations under 1/4 mile. Fog will continue to lift and visibilities will improve as the morning progresses. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Port Alexander. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday mid morning into early afternoon. The Sitka area will change to rain earlier, but the hillside can expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Areas of fog remain across the region, but dense fog is becoming localized.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 15:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Klawock, Edna Bay, and the Klawock and Hollis Highways. * WHEN...Through midnight AKST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected from Friday afternoon through 9 PM Friday evening. A mix or change over to all rain is expected Friday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy