The Giants.com crew is presented with statements and must decide whether they are Fact or Fiction. The Giants and Bears each will play multiple quarterbacks on Sunday. John Schmeelk: Fiction - If Justin Fields is healthy he will be the Bears quarterback. Is there a chance he starts and then has to leave due to injury? Perhaps, but you can't predict that. If Fields doesn't start, you can expect Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to play the entire game. It would not surprise me if the Giants use both quarterbacks if one happens to be ineffective.

