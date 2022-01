Open banking is a fast emerging trend in the Fintech sector, and several factors will help it to evolve in 2022, Axway’s head of open banking Eyal Sivan said. The upcoming year will be when North America begins its formal adoption of open banking, Sivan began. North America is often described as being behind Europe in open banking adoption, and rightfully so, due to the absence of any regulatory movement and any semblance of a common, open shared standard to tie together the ecosystem.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO