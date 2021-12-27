Clearfield girl named Geisinger Miracle Child after surviving leukemia

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – In November of 2016, when Allison Colna was only 5 years old, her kindergarten teacher told her parents that Allison looked pale and seemed very tired. They thought she might have been worn out from the Halloween holiday, but paid a visit to Allison’s pediatrician, where a blood test led to a diagnosis of leukemia.

Allison needed to begin treatment immediately, so her parents chose Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital because of its proximity to their home.

That started more than 2 years of visits to the children’s hospital for weekly chemotherapy and spinal tap treatments. In March of 2019, Allison had her final treatment and has been in remission since. Today, Allison is a kind, happy little girl who loves to read and swim. She shares her warm smile and personality with everyone she meets.

Allison is a regular at Camp Dost, a summer camp for children with cancer or who have overcome it. Donations to Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger support Camp Dost and its host of exciting activities that connect campers with others like them. And during her hospital stays, arts and crafts and other activities provided by the Child Life team kept Allison busy, as did dozens of stuffed animals during her visits to the pediatric sedation unit. Both programs are also supported through donations.

Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger helps make miracles happen every day at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and more than 40 medical groups and pediatric specialty outreach clinics. A nonprofit organization, it has raised more than $68 million for pediatric services, equipment and programs throughout Geisinger Health System since 1984. For more information on Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, call 1-800-322-5437 or 570-271-6188, or visit www.geisinger.org/cmn.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.