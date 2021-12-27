Final Fantasy 14 Fans Aren't Happy With the Game's Grape Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, While many were very excited when Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally arrived on PC after a year and a half from its original release date, it was quickly discovered that this port has some major problems that will hopefully be addressed in a future patch. As reported by PC Gamer, Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Graphics Settings list on PC is surprisingly bare and offers "no variable framerate option, no way to tweak anti-aliasing, toggle VSync, or control effects like motion blur." There is also no way to control resolution scaling to help balance image quality and performance. Speaking of performance, there have also been reports of framerate drops and instability when simply moving the camera. Those who redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation Plus back in March 2021 will finally be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no extra cost on Wednesday, December 22. Square Enix revealed the news on Twitter while also sharing that Final Fantasy VII Remake's Episode Intermission starring Yuffie Kisaragi will also be 25% off on the same day for a limited time. Supergiant Games' Hades has made history as it has officially become the first video game to win a Hugo Award. The Hugo Awards were first presented in 1953 and honor the best works in science fiction and fantasy. Up until 2021, video games and their stories have not been under consideration, but that has now changed. A new Doom mod by Ultra.Boi on ModDB allows you to play Doom with hellish creatures swapped for NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO