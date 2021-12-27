ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy 14 Fans Aren't Happy With the Game's Grape Fix

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Square Enix released patch 6.01 for Final Fantasy XIV. The latest update seems to change the game mostly for the better, but not everyone is happy with a fix for the grapes in Labyrinthos. In this area, the fruit had a look that didn't match the rest of...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
mp1st.com

Legit PC Players Can’t Play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Offline After Epic Games Store Goes Down

Amazon servers are hit with another outage today, and it has affected several huge services like Slack, Asana, and Imgur. Unfortunately, some Epic Games Store users were also affected, which lead to some finding out the hard way that they cannot access several games in their library regardless of whether its single- or multiplayer, including the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.
VIDEO GAMES
Autoblog

'Final Fantasy' racer 'Chocobo GP' gets a release date | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. We got some more information about upcoming "Final Fantasy" racer "Chocobo GP" this week, including the fact that it will be available for purchase on March 10, 2022. In addition to the release date, it was revealed that a free-to-play version of the game called "Chocobo GP Lite" will be available as well, but won't offer the same experience as the full game. The game still looks like a ton of fun to us, and we're excited to give it a try early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Cloud & Tifa Can Wear The Wall Market Dresses for All of Final Fantasy VII Remake via Fan Mods

Ever since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC via the Epic Games Store last night, the modding community has already been hard at work with implementing a number of alterations and additions, both cosmetically and mechanically. One such variety of these mods, by modder AdventurerAdolChristin (heyo fellow Ys fan), implements the Wall Market dresses of Cloud & Tifa into the game from beginning to end.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Final Fantasy 14#Final Fantasy Xiv#Grapes#Square Enix
gamepur.com

How to fix status code: CO4 -1 in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a multiplayer-only battle royale game set in the world of Midgar. In it, players battle it out to be the best candidate in Shinra’s SOLDIER program. However, it can be tricky to prove your worth in matches with up to 75 other players when the game crashes, and you’re presented with error codes. This guide covers one of these errors, status code: CO4 -1, and how you can fix it so you can get back to winning.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 7 Remake On PC Has Some Major Problems - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, While many were very excited when Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally arrived on PC after a year and a half from its original release date, it was quickly discovered that this port has some major problems that will hopefully be addressed in a future patch. As reported by PC Gamer, Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Graphics Settings list on PC is surprisingly bare and offers "no variable framerate option, no way to tweak anti-aliasing, toggle VSync, or control effects like motion blur." There is also no way to control resolution scaling to help balance image quality and performance. Speaking of performance, there have also been reports of framerate drops and instability when simply moving the camera. Those who redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation Plus back in March 2021 will finally be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no extra cost on Wednesday, December 22. Square Enix revealed the news on Twitter while also sharing that Final Fantasy VII Remake's Episode Intermission starring Yuffie Kisaragi will also be 25% off on the same day for a limited time. Supergiant Games' Hades has made history as it has officially become the first video game to win a Hugo Award. The Hugo Awards were first presented in 1953 and honor the best works in science fiction and fantasy. Up until 2021, video games and their stories have not been under consideration, but that has now changed. A new Doom mod by Ultra.Boi on ModDB allows you to play Doom with hellish creatures swapped for NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker review: a stellar expansion that will leave fans over the moon

Despite a few flaws, Endwalker is a fantastic end to the current story arc of Final Fantasy XIV. Right now Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is so popular you can’t buy it anymore. To prevent overcrowding and crashing servers, Square Enix have had to halt free trials and new sales to keep the game stable after an unprecedented surge in popularity this summer. Between that and the global shortage of materials to add more servers, it may be quite some time until new players are able to experience it. If you have an active subscription and manage to brave the long queues however, you’re one of the lucky few who get to experience something truly special. For everyone else: hang in there, it will be worth the wait.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

New Game Footage Revealed For Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

In celebration of Final Fantasy’s anniversary Square-Enix showed off some new footage from the upcoming Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a re-imagining of the original Final Fantasy as seen through the eyes of Garland. The new footage showcases the new take on the iconic scene of the bridge being crossed north of Cornelia, which can be view on the game’s Twitter page. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is scheduled for release on March 18 for PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
gamepolar.com

Sq. Enix sharpens up Remaining Fantasy 14’s charmingly blocky grapes

Sq. Enix has rolled out the primary Remaining Fantasy XIV patch after the arrived in November. Together with including extra quests, gadgets and a raid dungeon, the replace addressed varied points. A kind of was a so-called bug repair that focused some delightfully janky-looking grapes in one of many new areas.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why Fans Are Upset About the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC

When Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Remake as a PlayStation exclusive, many fans hoped it would come to other platforms. The publisher announced a PC port during The Game Awards 2021, causing gamers without PlayStation consoles to rejoice. But fans didn't expect the game would launch with major problems.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Worst AAA Game on PC in a Long Time - DF's Crushing Review of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Quite recently we received the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unfortunately, the game turned out to be a big failure. Players complain about bad technical condition. Final Fantasy VII Remake sparked a lot of controversy even before its official release on PC. Unfortunately, there's even more of that after its debut. According to Digital Foundry journalists, the game has considerable problems with optimization and performance. However, there's more.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Shares Sakaguchi’s Thoughts Regarding Connection to First Final Fantasy

Following the Final Fantasy 35th anniversary live stream, Final Fantasy developers Hironobu Sakaguchi (Mistwalker Corporation CEO) and Akitoshi Kawazu shared their thoughts on the links between Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin and the original game. Sakaguchi’s quote is provided below:. “Garland, who is defeated at the beginning of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FFXIV devs “fix” infamous Endwalker grapes but players aren’t impressed

FFXIV Endwalker’s 6.01 update has made some adjustments to how the game’s grapes look, but Final Fantasy XIV fans aren’t exactly impressed. As millions of Eorzeans flock to the shores of Final Fantasy XIV’s ever-expanding universe to fend of the tides of evil in FFXIV Endwalker, there’s a whole host of new features just dying to be explored.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy