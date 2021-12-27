ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Yellowstone' Episode 9 Recap: Beth is Given the Boot by John

By Jamie Burton
 5 days ago
The final episode of "Yellowstone" in 2021 dealt with the fallout from yet another shootout which John Dutton was involved...

Comments / 14

Mo
4d ago

Beth doesn’t deserve this treatment from John. How many people have John and Rip plotted against and killed? Second-guessing the undintended consequences of a protest where Summer is now charged with life in prison

Crissie Scott
4d ago

Beth will never go against her father, she made a mistake, she will correct it. Remember she is in physical and mental pain. Wouldn't want to see her change in love and pride for her father.

JoAnn Doyle
4d ago

Beth did it in the long run to help her Dad, who's to say that Summer isn't exaggerating to put Beth in a bad light??

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Drops Awesome Photo of Cast’s Night Out in Las Vegas

The cast of the ever popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” took a little break and let their hair down to celebrate their success. Several members of the “Yellowstone” cast were in Las Vegas for a photoshoot with People Magazine. It appears they also got to have a little fun and enjoy each other’s company while in Vegas. Cole Hauser, who we all know as tough guy Rip Wheeler, was among those attending the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Rocked ‘Xmas/Cowboy/Hippie Look’ on Christmas Morning

The wife of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is rocking a very unique look this year for her family’s Christmas. If Cynthia Hauser looks familiar to you, that’s probably because she is. She is without a doubt best known for her acting days as a teen. She and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, starred together in the teen drama and comedy television show Sweet Valley High (based on the book series by Francine Pascal). Cynthia portrayed the character Elizabeth “Liz” Wakefield. Prior to that role, you might have also recognized the twins from somewhere else. They appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Faith Hill Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Magazine Cover Ahead of 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883, hits Paramount+ on Dec. 19, and stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on the promotional trail to get people excited about this new Dutton chapter. In a new joint interview with PEOPLE, the superstar couple opened up about 25 years of marriage and their new acting endeavor. However, people couldn't help but focus on Hill's looks in the cover shoot. While Hill was rocking her natural brown and curly hair, fans who know her best as a blonde were shocked at how different she looked.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Is Avery?

“Yellowstone” star Tanaya Beatty surprised fans by appearing in last night’s episode, “I Want To Be Him,” as former ranch hand Avery. Fans met Avery back in Season 1, but she abruptly dropped off the show midway through Season 2. Reportedly, Beatty got involved in some major films, so she left the show for a while. But now she’s back, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Reveals Who’s the Funniest

For being such a serious show, with land grabs and murder and business battles, “Yellowstone” also contains moments of pure joy for the cast members. Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on the show, spilled the beans on what goes on behind the scenes when people fall out of character. She recently talked with Taste of Country about Season 4 and how filming went.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Crucial Character Dies As Episode 8 Ends

Alright, the new episode of Yellowstone just came to a close and there is a lot to unpack, especially that gunfight at the end of the episode. Be warned, SPOILERS are ahead. John Dutton and Rip met up to talk with Sheriff Haskell. They wanted to tell him they know who tried to kill him and they are planning on trying to make that person pay as much as possible. It won’t be easy getting to them in prison.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
TV SERIES
LoneStar 92

Yellowstone Has Another Spin Off Coming, 6666’s, Staring Two Current Characters

Yellowstone has become a huge success for writer/creator Taylor Sheridan and the cast. The first spinoff of the hit series premiers this weekend, 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Lloyd, and guest star Billy Bob Thorton. We now know that there will be a second spinoff for Yellowstone. The new series will be called Yellowstone 6666 and it will star current characters Jimmy and possibly Teeter, according to the video below. According to Parade, it could be Walker who joins Jimmy.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.
CELEBRITIES
