Maryland men’s basketball to play Lehigh Tuesday; school announces enhanced COVID protocols

Terps interim coach Danny Manning instructs his team during a timeout during a Dec. 5 game against Northwestern. Amy Davis/Amy Davis

Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program.

The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the team’s first victory under interim coach Danny Manning.

Lehigh (1-9) of the Patriot League lost its last game against Albany, 68-52, extending its losing streak to five games. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network at 8:30 p.m. All ticket holders who purchased tickets for the Loyola Maryland game will be honored at the door.

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the state, Maryland also announced safety measures for its next two games against Lehigh and Brown on Thursday.

Concessions stands will not be available to fans and Maryland will have increased enforcement of its indoor mask-wearing mandate, as spectators who are not in compliance with the requirement will be issued a verbal warning. If a fan continues to not be in compliance with the school’s policies, they will be required to leave the arena without a refund.

For fans who wish to have a little more physical space between other fans, Maryland will allow flexible seat relocation to less-populated sections, including the upper deck and student sections.

The school is also encouraging fans to wear KN95 masks, but they are not required.

LEHIGH@MARYLAND

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM