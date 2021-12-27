ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD hunts man caught on camera slashing woman in NYC apartment building

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
 5 days ago

Police are hunting for a man who was caught on camera repeatedly slashing a woman inside a Bronx apartment building last week.

The two were arguing about the victim’s roommate when the man launched his brutal attack inside a building on East 180th Street near Washington Avenue in Belmont at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297XGW_0dWRWFyQ00
Surveillance footage of the suspect and the victim arguing inside of a Bronx apartment building before the attack.

Surveillance video from the building’s hallway shows the suspect trying to slash the woman with a box cutter at least a dozen times – connecting multiple strikes.

Throughout the disturbing attack, the woman tries to defend herself and push the suspect away, the footage shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4mlU_0dWRWFyQ00
The man slashing the woman in the apartment building.

The woman suffered cuts to her face, arms and hands. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Alice Brown
5d ago

awful just plain awful it's a shame for anyone to go around hurting people just because you can get away with it God will make sure you answered one day Amen

