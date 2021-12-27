ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Eastside Church celebrates Kwanzaa

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
Unity Eastside Church in Tallahassee celebrated the first day of Kwanzaa Sunday.

Their goal is to expand celebrations and to create more unity in the community.

Organizers of Sunday's service say Unity Eastside Church is for everyone, and celebrating Kwanzaa helps bring more neighbors together.

"We look at unity, faith, economic self-sufficiency, the celebration of the fruits and the vegetables and the crops of the earth, and we also celebrate our ancestors more than anything," said Patty Ball Thomas.

Kwanzaa runs through Saturday, January first.

Unity Eastside of Tallahassee also says they will be holding a New Years Eve Countdown starting at 6:00 on December 31st to help promote unity and prayer among the community.

