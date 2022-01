Princeton has earned a preseason ranking of No. 13 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Preseason Top-20, the highest ranking of any Ivy League team entering the 2022 season. The Tigers will test themselves throughout the season, with seven of their 15 games set to come against teams either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason Nike/US Lacrosse Poll — No. 5 Stony Brook, No. 6 Maryland, No. 9 Loyola, No. 11 Virginia. No. 20 Penn as well as Temple and Penn State who are receiving votes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO