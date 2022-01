Is the NFL out to get the Raiders? Raider Nation thinks so. On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to amend their COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the CDC, that those who test positive can leave quarantine after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic. The rule change came after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO