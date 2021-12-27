Claws season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Comeuppance’

In the event that you had not heard already Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 is going to be airing on January 5, and there is a lot that makes it significant. Take, for example, the return of Stella Kidd! After many weeks away Miranda Rae Mayo is going to be back as a major part of this upcoming story. Not only that, but we at least have some confirmation that she will back around her other colleagues in Firehouse 51. This is, by no means, not a confirmation that she will be there in the long-term, but this at least tells us that we will have a little while in order to see her as a part of the story. There are questions aplenty we have regarding that, including what her role will be after Boden already offered the truck lieutenant role to Pelham.

