Due to Winter Weather, No Residential Collection on December 27

By SPUMedia
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
Due to winter weather conditions, there will be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup in Seattle on Monday, December 27.

Monday customers will be collected Tuesday, if conditions allow, and services the remainder of the week will be postponed by one day, if conditions allow.

SPU Transfer Stations will be open for limited hours, 10am to 4pm, on Monday, December 27.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day. For service updates, please check back here or follow SPU on Twitter.

In the event of snow and/or ice, City emergency planners urge residents to prepare their homes for cold weather, build emergency supply kits for homes and vehicles, and not to drive unnecessarily. Additionally, for up-to-date information pertaining to impacts in the City of Seattle, please sign up for alerts at Alert.Seattle.gov.

Related
Seattle, Washington

Winter Weather Impacts 12/30

Due to the inclement weather, ALL Seattle Parks and Recreation programming and facilities are CLOSED today (Thurs., Dec. 30) with the few exceptions noted below. Closed : Amy Yee Tennis Center, Lifelong Recreation, Specialized Programs for people with disabilities, Teen Life Centers, Environmental Learning Centers, community centers and small craft centers, child care programs, golf courses for golf play.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Snow storm update: Where we stand as we head into the New Year weekend, plus a few important safety reminders

Since snow first arrived to the Seattle area over the December 25-26 weekend, our crews have been working tirelessly to help clear roads across the city and provide reliable access routes for transit and emergency services as part of our winter weather response plan. When another round of snow fell overnight and early this morning, December 30, we continued plowing roads and treating streets to help prevent ice from forming. See where our snow plows have been on our storm response map, which is updated regularly.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Extends Severe Weather Shelters for People Experiencing Homelessness in Response to Ongoing Cold Temperatures and Snow

Yesterday, the Seattle Human Services Department announced the extension of operations for its temporary severe weather shelters that opened starting December 25 in response to record breaking low temperatures and significant snowfall. Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center and Compass Housing Alliance shelters will remain open through Monday, January 3 at 7 a.m. and City Hall shelter is extended through January 2 at 7 p.m. Across the six shelters currently open, there is capacity to serve up to 372 people per night. Last night (12/29), 276 people utilized these spaces. Forecasts continue to be monitored to assess emergency shelter needs for people experiencing homelessness.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Update on Winter Weather Response

Seattle (December 29, 2021) – With snowfall accumulation between 3” and 6” earlier this week and freezing temperatures for the past few day, some city services have been impacted. The National Weather Service expects an additional 1” to 3”of snow accumulation beginning late tonight, and continuing into Thursday morning’s commute. The City of Seattle will face extremely cold temperatures and risk of icy conditions into the new year.
Seattle, Washington

Ahead of Winter Weather with Dangerously Cold Temperatures, Mayor Durkan Signs Emergency Proclamation

Seattle (December 24, 2021) – In anticipation of snow and extreme cold weather over the next several days into the New Year, Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan has signed an emergency proclamation. The National Weather Service is predicting dangerously cold temperatures with highs strugglingly to reach freezing beginning Sunday through Wednesday. NWS is also predicting snow fall to hit the region beginning Saturday, December 25.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Be safe on the roads when it snows

Snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Seattle area in the days to come. Please consider these safety tips related to driving. If you are not able to stay home and off the roads, consider these tips for increasing your safety. Drive for the conditions. Assume roads...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Dangerously Cold Weather Moving into Seattle: Emergency Shelters and Safety Information (Updated 12/24)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting dangerously cold temperatures with highs struggling to reach freezing beginning Sunday, December 26 through Wednesday, December 29. NWS is also predicting snow fall to hit the region beginning Saturday, December 25. For the latest weather forecast information, visit the National Weather Service Seattle/Tacoma website. For the latest information […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cold Weather Alert!

During this time of year, drops in temperature mean more than cranking up the heat in your home. Follow the Seattle Animal Shelter’s tips for protecting pets from the cold:. Bring pets indoors and take them out only when necessary. Even on a sunny day, dogs and cats can get frostbitten ears, noses and feet if left outside.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Did You Know?

The spirit of the season shows up in many ways at Seattle Center. It’s there when you enter the grounds from the Space Needle, where you’ll find a towering silver, mid-century-esque Christmas tree, or when you stroll outside McCaw Hall’s grand lobby and peer inside its windows to behold life-sized Nutcracker characters. You can feel it in the festive displays and decorations inside Seattle Center Armory. The mammoth miniature reproduction of 1800s Seattle called Winter Train & Village has returned there after a pandemic break. You’ll see that the tiny villagers are suitably masked, though, and the train still runs on time!
SEATTLE, WA
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

