Due to Winter Weather, No Residential Collection on December 27

Due to winter weather conditions, there will be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup in Seattle on Monday, December 27.

Monday customers will be collected Tuesday, if conditions allow, and services the remainder of the week will be postponed by one day, if conditions allow.

SPU Transfer Stations will be open for limited hours, 10am to 4pm, on Monday, December 27.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day. For service updates, please check back here or follow SPU on Twitter.

In the event of snow and/or ice, City emergency planners urge residents to prepare their homes for cold weather, build emergency supply kits for homes and vehicles, and not to drive unnecessarily. Additionally, for up-to-date information pertaining to impacts in the City of Seattle, please sign up for alerts at Alert.Seattle.gov.