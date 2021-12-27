ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Family of Bridgeport man fatally shot says he will be remembered for caring heart

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tsMw_0dWRUvXA00

The family of a Bridgeport man fatally shot in Stratford says that he will be remembered for his caring heart.

They say 30-year-old Tykeem Jones was a hard-working dad deeply devoted to his family.

Jones' mother and sister tells News 12 that he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The fatal shooting in the area of Light Street and Barnum Avenue was Stratford's first homicide of the year.

The family says losing their loved one during the holidays is something they will never get over. Jones' family is asking anybody who can help authorities solve the crime to contact police.

Comments / 7

Sug_Madic
5d ago

Good young man. sad another life was stolen. may the family get peace and swift justice. the surviving woman knows who the shooter is.

Reply
8
Tonya Daniels
4d ago

rip to my cousin who ever did this does not have a clue what they did and how many people they hurted

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Stratford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy