Family of Bridgeport man fatally shot says he will be remembered for caring heart

The family of a Bridgeport man fatally shot in Stratford says that he will be remembered for his caring heart.

They say 30-year-old Tykeem Jones was a hard-working dad deeply devoted to his family.

Jones' mother and sister tells News 12 that he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The fatal shooting in the area of Light Street and Barnum Avenue was Stratford's first homicide of the year.

The family says losing their loved one during the holidays is something they will never get over. Jones' family is asking anybody who can help authorities solve the crime to contact police.