UPDATE: Suspect shoots himself after shooting four people at rest stop on I-81 near Winchester

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. — Virginia State Police confirmed the genders of the victims in the shooting. According to a press release, a female and two male victims were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. — As the investigation continues, Virginia State Police have said that the suspect Cesar Juarez Avila, 34-years-old, was involved in a domestic dispute when police said “several individuals” tried to step in to protect the woman.

Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police

At around 12:00 p.m. Frederick County Sheriff’s located the Chevrolet Malibu that had left the rest area. Police said they surrounded the car where they saw shots being fired within the car. When police got to the car they found Avila suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police said a handgun was found in the Malibu and no members of law enforcement fired their guns.

CLEAR BROOK, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting where a person shot four people before taking their own life at a rest stop on Interstate 81 just outside of Winchester, Va.

Virginia State Troopers and Frederick County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the southbound side of I-81 at the 320-mile marker near Clear Brook, Va. The rest stop is also home to the Virginia Welcome Center at Clear Brook.

When they arrived, they learned the suspect had fled the scene and they believe at this point in the investigation that the incident started as a domestic dispute. Three people have been transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police announced that the suspect had been found dead in Frederick County. They have not yet released any updates on the victims.

