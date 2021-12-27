ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

UPDATE: Suspect shoots himself after shooting four people at rest stop on I-81 near Winchester

By Katie Rhee
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf0Ep_0dWRUVmO00

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. — Virginia State Police confirmed the genders of the victims in the shooting. According to a press release, a female and two male victims were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. — As the investigation continues, Virginia State Police have said that the suspect Cesar Juarez Avila, 34-years-old, was involved in a domestic dispute when police said “several individuals” tried to step in to protect the woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDMAt_0dWRUVmO00
Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police

At around 12:00 p.m. Frederick County Sheriff’s located the Chevrolet Malibu that had left the rest area. Police said they surrounded the car where they saw shots being fired within the car. When police got to the car they found Avila suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police said a handgun was found in the Malibu and no members of law enforcement fired their guns.

CLEAR BROOK, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting where a person shot four people before taking their own life at a rest stop on Interstate 81 just outside of Winchester, Va.

Virginia State Troopers and Frederick County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the southbound side of I-81 at the 320-mile marker near Clear Brook, Va. The rest stop is also home to the Virginia Welcome Center at Clear Brook.

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

When they arrived, they learned the suspect had fled the scene and they believe at this point in the investigation that the incident started as a domestic dispute. Three people have been transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police announced that the suspect had been found dead in Frederick County. They have not yet released any updates on the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Virginia State Police identify woman killed in Lee County fire

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The victim of a fatal mobile home fire in Lee County has been identified. Virginia State Police (VSP) report fire crews were called to the fire on Cavalier Road in Jasper community on Dec. 3, and a body was found inside the burned home. On Friday, VSP identified the victim […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Clear Brook, VA
Winchester, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Winchester, VA
WJHL

Fire chief pulls dog from burning Washington County, Va. home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A local fire chief rescued a dog from a house fire in Washington County, Virginia Thursday night. According to Washington County Fire/Rescue Chief Chuck Harosky, crews were called to the 24000 block of Highpoint Road at 8:03 p.m. Harosky told News Channel 11 that he was the first to arrive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Guns#I 81#Fairfax Inova Hospital#Wdvm#Virginia State Troopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Longtime Bristol PD officer retires after serving community for nearly 30 years

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol officials announced Thursday that a longtime police officer with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has retired. Capt. Charlie Thomas joined the city in 1992 as a public safety officer, working his way up through the ranks and later leading the Criminal Investigation Division. After nearly 30 years of serving […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy