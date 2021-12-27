ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Giving spirit continues past Christmas

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
Tamika Thomas is making a habit out of feeding those who need a good, home-cooked, meal.

Thomas says she tries to make her rounds around Lake Ella, and Tallahassee, two to three times a week, passing out around 20 home-cooked meals during every delivery.

"It makes me happy seeing other people happy," said Thomas.

Michelle Graham, who received a meal, agrees.

"They are so faithful to keep doing it," said Graham.

Also feeding their community, Alexis Grimes and New Birth Tabernacle of praise, setting up shop outside of the Kearney Center.

Grimes ready to feed dozens of clients at the Kearney Center, doing her good works in her Grandma's legacy.

"When we was younger, she always fed the homeless and anyone that was in need she gave them shelter," said Grimes.

Grimes says they serve meals at the Kearney Center every third Saturday of the month, this one is a little more special, however, because of the clothing giveaway that was set up right next to the food.

Joeseph McCorry, a resident of the Kearney Center, says that he appreciates the work of people wanting to give back to their community.

"It's really nice to have that kindness especially around this time of the year," said McCorry.

ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

