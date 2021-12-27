Wichita’s first south side Chipotle is now open on south Seneca

As someone who’s tried every restaurant and food truck in town, I constantly crave the opportunity to try new places. That requires me to add traveling outside of Wichita to my itinerary. While dining at Wichita places will always be a priority for me, part of this blogging journey has included road trips to small towns in Kansas. It’s given me the opportunity to do combine things I love doing: driving, road trips, trying new restaurants, and visiting different cities.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO