Wichita’s first south side Chipotle is now open on south Seneca

**AVAILABLE NOW**LUXURY & LOCATION! SPECTACULAR LAKE and Navy Pier VIEWS of the Lakefront & Museum Campus from this High Floor and Parking Space Included (Beautiful furnishing for extra $500 a month), Sunrise East and Sunshine South, 2 bedrooms plus loft, 2 baths. East facing unit with floor to ceiling windows, East Lake View balcony, 9' ceilings, Hardwood floors, Living Room, Dining Area, granite kitchen, washer/dryer. Full amenity with outdoor pool, sundeck, party room, exercise room. Basic Cable & Internet included in rent, Easy access to Lake Front & park, Indoor heated easy in and out parking included. Credit check, background check, No smoking. no Pet.!
