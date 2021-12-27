ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita’s first south side Chipotle is now open on south Seneca

By Eddy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, the city’s eighth Chipotle opened earlier this month at 2349 S. Seneca. What makes this one different from the others is, it’s the first location on the south side. All other seven locations are located right by the edge...

