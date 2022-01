WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93 at Capital One Arena on Thursday night. Here are five observations from what went down... In what has become the NBA's third consecutive season dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday night's game represented the league's new and current reality. Both the Wizards and Cavaliers were missing a host of key players in health and safety protocol. While each team was patched together in part with replacement players, they were both in the same boat, so it was an even match.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO