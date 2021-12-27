Styrofoam recycling event coming to Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Montgomery County Environmental Services is teaming up in the new year with the city of Centerville, Eco Development and the Centerville-Washington Parks District to help properly recycle Styrofoam in the Miami Valley.

Organizers are asking residents to hold on to their Styrofoam until their event on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. anyone can bring Styrofoam to Activity Center Park, located at 221 N. Main St. in Centerville.

Those looking to drop off will not need to leave their cars. Volunteers will unload Styrofoam from participating vehicles.

You do not need to live in Montgomery County to participate in the event.

Event organizers said in a release to not bring used Styrofoam food containers. All other Styrofoam will be collected and processed by Eco Development and will be recycled into new materials.

©2021 Cox Media Group