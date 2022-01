Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has always tagged himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Well, in recent games, he’s been exactly that. Embiid once again powered the Sixers to notch a 110-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The All-Star big man finished with 34 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also added seven rebounds and three steals as he made his imposing presence felt on both ends of the floor.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO