ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Woman killed boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve: Police

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P33RR_0dWRRs4200

Missouri authorities said a woman killed her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve, The Associated Press reported.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said responding officers found Brittany Wilson outside of the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday evening with blood on her clothing and a sword lying in her front yard.

CBS affiliate KFVS reported that a woman called the police shortly after 11 p.m. to report that she killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Authorities found Wilson’s boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, deceased in the couple’s bedroom with several stab wounds.

Wilson told authorities that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day and that she believed Foster had several other entities living inside his body, adding she was trying to set him free by stabbing him, according to the CBS affiliate.

Authorities also said Wilson claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals as well, the CBS affiliate reported.

Wilson, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and was taken into custody by authorities to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

Wilson’s bond is set at $2 million, the CBS affiliate noted.

Comments / 213

* Waterlec
5d ago

So those of you THAT USE Meth...JUST "KNOW" that it CAN definitely lead to "this".... AND you're supporting CARTELS in Mexico, which get their SUPPLIES from the 🇨🇳CCP / China, who's ONLY GOAL us to DESTROY the USA... STILL "Feel Good" about all this ? ....My opinion of this couple is that THEY WERE DESTINED for this inevitably.. All these "REASONS" she GAVE for the MURDER of her "boyfriend" are the SICKEST REASONS possible.... She deserves the ☠️DEATH☠️ PENALTY ⚰️.

Reply(11)
31
Jacqueline Barzaga Taylor
5d ago

Sad 😢 people need to stop trying all these kinds of drugs all your doing is playing with the devil

Reply(15)
122
truth angel
5d ago

omg prayer are going up.pray before leaving home pray over your love ones ask God to protect them from danger seen and unseen add that to your daily prayer life .evil is atfoot everywhere. Jesus is our only protection. put on the hold armor of God every morning ephesians 6:10.

Reply(1)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Foster
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

429K+
Followers
51K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy