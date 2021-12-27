Woman killed boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve: Police

Missouri authorities said a woman killed her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve, The Associated Press reported.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said responding officers found Brittany Wilson outside of the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday evening with blood on her clothing and a sword lying in her front yard.

CBS affiliate KFVS reported that a woman called the police shortly after 11 p.m. to report that she killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Authorities found Wilson’s boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, deceased in the couple’s bedroom with several stab wounds.

Wilson told authorities that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day and that she believed Foster had several other entities living inside his body, adding she was trying to set him free by stabbing him, according to the CBS affiliate.

Authorities also said Wilson claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals as well, the CBS affiliate reported.

Wilson, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and was taken into custody by authorities to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

Wilson’s bond is set at $2 million, the CBS affiliate noted.