San Juan County, WA

Wind Chill Warning issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-27 06:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure...

alerts.weather.gov

KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year`s Day .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year`s Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts of near 6 inches along Interstate 80 and up to 9 inches south of Interstate 80. Lesser accumulations of 4 to 5 inches expected north of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty in snowfall totals remains on the northern edge of the warning area where a higher gradient of snowfall is expected.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 03:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING While light snow will linger for another few hours, total accumulations generally look to remain 1 to 2 inches or less. Area roads, including Interstate 84, Highway 11 and 204, will remain snow and ice covered. Expect difficult driving conditions as temperatures remain below freezing through the day. Slow down and drive cautiously if you must travel.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 17:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EST. * At 546 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford, or over Covington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
County
San Juan County, WA
City
Sumas, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:26:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM HST, radar indicated rain falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour moving over Kauai from the south. Several stream gages on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua River have risen rapidly recently. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gratiot; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow is expected to begin late in the afternoon and be heaviest from late evening into the early morning hours of Sunday. Some blowing and drifting is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of greatly reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop Saturday afternoon and then persist through Saturday night. The snow could be moderate at times leading to low visibilities. The temperature will fall through the 20s as a gusty northeast wind develops. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Saturday night.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Niobrara County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Niobrara County, Wyoming including Lusk. The northern Nebraska Panhandle including Chadron, Alliance, and Harrison. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Deuel, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Deuel and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Since these cold wind chills will occur over the New Year holiday, and there are sure to be a lot of festivities, ensure those who venture outside make it indoors safely. Plan now for a safe ride home.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Redwood WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Redwood County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

#San Juan Island#Wind Chill#Orcas Island#06 01 00
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills will fall to 15 to 25 degrees below zero overnight and tomorrow night. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. Wind Chill Advisories are also in effect for Saturday morning and Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility at times. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills could be dangerous for vulnerable populations and livestock. If traveling for the holiday make sure to take proper precautions if an emergency occurs. Wind chills Sunday morning may be colder than 25 below zero in localized areas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills will fall to 15 to 25 degrees below zero overnight and tomorrow night. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. Wind Chill Advisories are also in effect for Saturday morning and Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility at times. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills could be dangerous for vulnerable populations and livestock. If traveling for the holiday make sure to take proper precautions if an emergency occurs. Wind chills Sunday morning may be colder than 25 below zero in localized areas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 21:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

