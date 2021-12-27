AddiFab 3D-printer builds mold tooling

If you clicked on this article you’re probably wondering, “Why the heck are they reviewing 3D printers?” To answer that question, all I have to say is…we’re nerds. And if you clicked on this article, I’m hoping that you have some interest in it as well. Who hasn’t wanted to try their hand at creating miniatures for their D&D campaigns? Who hasn’t at least thought about printing a small replica of their favorite video game character to put on their gaming shelf? We all have that one space in our house filled with either old game boxes, collectible art books, or expensive statues. When our friends over at Anycubic reached out to offer the chance to review a few products on their line, my partner and I were absolutely elated. Currently, we already have the Anycubic Photon Mono model on our crafting table at home and have been learning how to churn out our own little skeleton armies over the past year. However, Anycubic just released the Photon Mono 4K, so we had to put our little skeles aside in hopes of creating an undead army with much higher resolution.

