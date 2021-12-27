ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AddiFab 3D-printer builds mold tooling

thefabricator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toolmaker 3D printer allows moldmakers to produce tooling more quickly and cheaply than they could by conventional methods. The system was developed by the Danish company AddiFab and is based on its proprietary Freeform Injection...

www.thefabricator.com

GeekyGadgets

lilM8 affordable ultraquiet 3D printer hits Kickstarter

The engineers and develop and team at 3DG8 based in Sydney, Australia have created a new ultraquiet easy-to-use 3D printer that supports plug and play straight out-of-the-box allowing you to start printing your 3D designs almost immediately. The affordable 3D printer is now available on Kickstarter and has already been tested by the active 3DG8 community. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $406 or £301 (depending on current exchange rates).
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Simple Mods Turn 3D Printer Into Electrochemical Metal Cutter

We’re not aware of any authoritative metrics on such things, but it’s safe to say that the Ender 3 is among the most hackable commercial 3D printers. There’s just something about the machine that lends itself to hacks, most of which are obviously aimed at making it better at 3D printing. Some, though, are aimed in a totally different direction.
TECHNOLOGY
mmorpg.com

Anycubic Photon Mono 4K 3D Printer Review

If you clicked on this article you’re probably wondering, “Why the heck are they reviewing 3D printers?” To answer that question, all I have to say is…we’re nerds. And if you clicked on this article, I’m hoping that you have some interest in it as well. Who hasn’t wanted to try their hand at creating miniatures for their D&D campaigns? Who hasn’t at least thought about printing a small replica of their favorite video game character to put on their gaming shelf? We all have that one space in our house filled with either old game boxes, collectible art books, or expensive statues. When our friends over at Anycubic reached out to offer the chance to review a few products on their line, my partner and I were absolutely elated. Currently, we already have the Anycubic Photon Mono model on our crafting table at home and have been learning how to churn out our own little skeleton armies over the past year. However, Anycubic just released the Photon Mono 4K, so we had to put our little skeles aside in hopes of creating an undead army with much higher resolution.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

New tool to guide sustainable building design and construction

The green building materials market is expected to skyrocket in the next five years, catalyzed by an urgent need to build structures that can respond to more intense weather patterns and offer lower carbon footprints. But until now, there hasn't been a way to compare basic materials and understand the impact of using them.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injection Molding#Printer#Addifab 3d Printer#Danish#Toolmaker#Fim#Dlp
towardsdatascience.com

Building an Interactive Annotation Tool inside Jupyter Notebook

In this blog, I will discuss how you can use the ipywidgets module and build an interactive annotation tool in your very own Jupyter Notebooks. All of you who are currently working or have worked for any startup as Data scientists know the spectrum of work they are expected to do. Of which, building any kind of interface (for showcasing API functionality, Annotations, etc) is quite common and is up to them to design and develop. This UI never makes it to the public eyes but is used seasonally for internal purposes and development.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Large Format 3D Printers

The Prometheus MSLA 3D printer is an affordable, large format peripheral for use in a range of environments to maximize the kinds of projects that can be achieved. The 3D printer is powered by the Mango OS to provide a 100% open source user experience and is equipped with a 12.50inch 4K LCD screen to allow for intuitive control. The system, while rated to deliver large printing capabilities, maintains a relatively compact design that can be incorporated into a wide number of workshop environments.
ELECTRONICS
sme.org

3D Printing—An Alternative to Injection Molding

3D printing is unique as a disruptive technology in one key respect, and that is having disrupted the manufacturing paradigm through the introduction of rapid prototyping some 25 to 30 years ago. It is disrupting manufacturing again. This is based on the fact that today, 3D printing technologies have been...
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

Explore 3D scans with this open source tool

Light detection and ranging, better known as LiDAR, is a method of taking photographs of 3D space using lasers and GPS. That sounds like science fiction—I can think of a few scenes in some movies that probably reimagined this technology without realizing it—but it's a technology that's existed for over 50 years.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
dixonpilot.com

Good Reasons for Buying a Home 3D Printer

If you ever want to feel like the future is right here, right now, then watch a 3D printer in action. These handy and fascinating devices can take an item from concept to reality in no time, providing a wealth of fun and profitable at-home manufacturing, hobbies, and craft activities. If you’re not sure if you want to take the plunge and purchase one, there are many good reasons for buying a home 3D printer. Read on and see if one is right for you.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Whitepaper about voestalpine’s new metal additive manufacturing powder

A whitepaper has been posted to the voestalpine Böhler Edelstahl website that describes the company’s new AMPO M789 maraging steel powder for 3D printing. The Austria-based manufacturer of tool steels, high-speed steels, and specialty metals claims the patent-pending alloy combines the compressibility of maraging steel with the corrosion resistance of 17-4PH stainless steel.
ECONOMY
thefabricator.com

Augmented reality and structural steel fabrication

The days of staring at a blueprint and then repeatedly glancing over at a steel beam, trying to get it straight in your head how all the parts detailed on the print are supposed to be located on the structural steel workpiece, might be drawing to a close. Augmented reality is here to help.
CONSTRUCTION
fashionisers.com

Essential tools to build or renovate you home

Everyone in their life has a time when it is starting a new stage of their life. Building your own house or renovating are examples of these stages, which demand many different skills and tools. Basic tools. Always the most important is our safety so remember to have protective gears,...
HOME & GARDEN
The Gadgeteer

Voxelab Aries 3D printer review

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – Are you new to 3D printing? I am. As a beginner, you might ask things like, “Do you have to assemble the printer?”, “How much do I need to know about 3D printing to print my first object?”, “How much time do I need to spend learning about the printer before I can print something?”, “I’ve heard leveling a 3D printer can be difficult – how difficult is it to level the Aries?”, “What is slicing?”, and “How well does the Aries work?”. Join me on my first foray into 3D printing to figure out this and other things about the Voxelab Aries 3D printer.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Modified 3D printer uses an inkjet head to add ‘color’ to 3D prints

A lesser-known YouTuber who goes by the name of filmpjeslader has somehow modded his Prusa i3 to allow it to print in color. The rather complicated modification has a pretty simple purpose – after every layer that the 3D printer prints, the inkjet head adds a layer of color, creating effectively a colored 3D model at the end of the print. It’s sheer genius, and even though the results are less-than-perfect, there’s something very elegant about the idea behind it.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to get the most out of a 3D printer on Linux with SuperSlicer

SuperSlicer is an open-source fork of the PrusaSlicer application. It works quickly and efficiently and can help you get the most out of your 3D printer. Here’s how to use SuperSlicer on your Linux PC. Installing SuperSlicer on Linux. SuperSlicer works on various Linux operating systems through an AppImage...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Cetus2 3D printer with color mixing technology

The engineers at Tiertime have created a new 3D printer in the form of the Cetus2 offering an innovative colour mixing solution that can be used to add extra creativity to your prints and also supports multimaterial printing if required. The Cetus2 has this month launched via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $100,000 thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 43 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

DXMR90 controller from Banner designed for processing machine sensor signals

Banner Engineering has released the DXMR90 industrial controller, a compact device that serves as a central hub for processing incoming signals from equipment, including sensors attached to machinery. It then outputs a combined data stream that provides direct visibility of active processes, detects opportunities for specific productivity improvements, and enables advanced predictive maintenance capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

The 101 on various sensors for stamping operations

Editor’s Note: This article comprises excerpts from AutomationDirect’s “Practical Guide to Discrete Sensors for Industrial Applications.”. Many types of object-detection sensors used in stamping are available on the market. Some of them, such as a limit switch, require direct contact with the objects. Others, such as proximity sensors, need to be in close physical range but do not make contact with the object. Still others can detect objects from much farther distances; examples include photoelectric, laser, and ultrasonic sensors.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

3D Printering: Adding A Web Interface Where There Was None Before

[Renzo Mischianti] got himself a Chinese 3D printer, specifically a FlyingBear Ghost 5. (Cracking name, huh?) He was more than a little irritated with the fact that whilst the controller, an MKS Robin Nano, did have a integrated Wi-FI module, it provided no browser-based interface for monitoring and control purposes. This seemed a bit short-sighted in this day and age, to say the least. Not being at all happy with that situation, [Renzo] proceeded to write dedicated Wi-Fi firmware using websockets, but not without fully documenting his journey in a detailed series of the blog posts.
COMPUTERS

