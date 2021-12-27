Sister who lost arm in North Las Vegas crash says brother should not be charged

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man on charges of reckless driving after a UTV crashed on Christmas Eve, but the driver’s sister, who lost her arm, said her brother should not face consequences.

Isabella Anes Hernandez, the driver’s sister, told 8 News Now that the crash was an accident and that her brother, Yasmani Flaman, 26, is not to blame.

“It’s unjustified and there is no reason for him to go to jail,” Hernandez said. “We had just pulled into the parking lot and he was going at 26 and he wasn’t drinking or on anything.”

The sister says when police got to the scene, they assured the family and others that Flaman would not be arrested.

“He was completely sober,” Hernandez added.

Police said the male driver, lost control and rolled the UTV, which rolled onto its side and flipped upwards.

Police arrested Flaman and charged him with reckless driving.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Two other people were in the UTV and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was Hernandez’s boyfriend, Daniel Vargas.

“I’m just devastated and heartbroken. We have a young lady, 20 years old, who just lost almost her whole arm,” he said.

Vargas was able to walk away from the crash but did suffer an injury to his forehead.

8 News Now spoke to a company that deals with these types of vehicles on a regular basis and warns the public that these vehicles are not toys to be played with.

“People think that because they are fast that you can just step on the gas and go, but these do tip and they do roll over,” said Evelina Mannarino with Las Vegas Adrenaline Junkies.

