Bakersfield, CA

Pedestrian struck, severely injured on White Lane in southwest Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been struck and severely injured in a collision Sunday on White Lane in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on White Lane near Montebello Drive. Family says the man lived in the area. A spokesperson said he was walking in the road when he was struck by a driver in a sedan. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The pedestrian was rushed to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to police.

We will update this story as we learn more informati on. This story has been updated.

Comments / 6

Mir3
5d ago

So I’m beginning to think these ppl are purposely putting themselves in danger to collect money for their families. Suicide by car ….sad

