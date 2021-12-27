Pedestrian struck, severely injured on White Lane in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been struck and severely injured in a collision Sunday on White Lane in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on White Lane near Montebello Drive. Family says the man lived in the area. A spokesperson said he was walking in the road when he was struck by a driver in a sedan. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The pedestrian was rushed to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to police.

We will update this story as we learn more informati on. This story has been updated.

