Four hospitalized after crash traps person, causes car fire on Christmas Eve in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were transported to nearby hospitals after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Christmas Eve in the outskirts of Franklin.

According to local authorities, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on December 24 in the 27000 block of General Thomas Highway. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the other with a person trapped inside.

No one was trapped inside the vehicle on fire. The entrapped person was safely extricated shortly after.

Police established a nearby landing zone for two air ambulances that were used to transport two patients to nearby trauma centers.

Two other people were transported to local hospitals via ambulance.

27000 block of General Thomas Hwy. crash (photo: Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department)

Air ambulance landing site (photo: Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department)

Officials from the Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department, Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin Fire and Rescue, as well as Virginia State Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

