Public Health

Mario Nicolais got COVID for Christmas but remains thankful

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta skipped coal this year and went directly to an infectious disease. Three days before Christmas I woke up with a scratchy throat, slight headache and a few body aches. I figured any number of...

rockydailynews.com

BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
State
Colorado State
Middletown Press

Dan Haar: Got your booster? The awkward holiday party rules of COVID’s second Christmas

I’ve been to four holiday gatherings in recent days, not much fewer than the usual December fare but they’ve unfolded far more strangely. At all four, the hosts or organizers expected that everyone was vaccinated, and by now, no one needs to add “fully.” But the V-rule was clearly stated and the question was asked only at the small dinners — one with nine people at the home of a very healthy 88-year-old, another with five of us from four households.
CBS New York

Radio City Cancels Remaining ‘Christmas Spectacular’ Shows Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID. Performances of “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases. The announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four of its Friday performances. Fabiana Ruggiero and her family had planned their trip on Friday for months, taking the train from East, Haven, Connecticut, to see the “Christmas Spectacular,” only to get here and find out the show was canceled. “I was really looking forward to it,...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

At Christmas, take time to be thankful

Christmas is a magical time of year. A time of reflection and kindness. It is a meaningful time when amidst our chaos and fears, we awaken our senses and feel love and gratitude. In our reflection, we need to be thankful for so much more than our family and good...
CharlotteObserver.com

For Christmas, I got a stuffy nose, two COVID tests, and a healthy dose of perspective

For Christmas this year, I got something that was definitely not on my wish list: a stuffy nose. I could feel it coming on on Christmas Eve. While visions of sugar plums danced in others’ heads, I laid awake fretting about whether my excessively dry mouth and the pressure building in my sinuses meant I was doomed to wake up feeling definitively ill.
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Throws Cold Water on New Year Party Plans

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Just a few weeks ago many Americans imagined ringing in the new year with friends and family, maybe even gathering in public. But the highly-transmissible omicron variant caused COVID-19 cases to surge worldwide and spoiled New Year’s Eve for millions, forcing them to scale back or cancel their plans. “I had some plans to get together with some friends,” said Olivia Subijano. “We changed our plans, said, ‘You know we’re staying home, let’s just get together as a family, no friends.’ We don’t want to take the chances.” Lucia Ngyuen said she made plans to go out to a...
