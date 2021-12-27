ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 8:05PM CST until December 27 at 6:00AM CST by NWS

 5 days ago

..HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... .A potent...

KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
State
Wisconsin State
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until Midnight CST Saturday Night. A WIND CHILL WARNING for Faribault MN until Noon CST Saturday.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN AND FREEBORN MN…. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE…Parts...
Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
