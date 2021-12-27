ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love, Garland score 22 as Cavs blow out depleted Raptors 144-99

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eBqw_0dWRMVUi00
    Cleveland Cavaliers’ Justin Anderson, left, and Toronto Raptors’ D.J. Wilson battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4qe8_0dWRMVUi00
    Cleveland Cavaliers’ Justin Anderson, left to right, Toronto Raptors’ D.J. Wilson, Luke Kornet and Daniel Oturu battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNkN6_0dWRMVUi00
    Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) drives between Toronto Raptors’ D.J. Wilson (9), Yuta Watanabe (18) and Chris Boucher (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnUM9_0dWRMVUi00
    Toronto Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Justin Anderson battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G340x_0dWRMVUi00
    Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio (3) drives past Toronto Raptors’ Svi Mykhailiuk (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) drives against Toronto Raptors’ Tremont Waters in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter of a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors.

Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and Garland had eight assists for Cleveland, which led by 47 twice in the fourth. The Cavaliers won their fifth in a row at home and made 22 3-pointers in a team-record 52 attempts.

Yuta Watanabe posted career highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Chris Boucher scored 21 points for Toronto, which has 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

