NFL

Snap Reactions after Vikings-Rams

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From a suggestion by a reader, we author a “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings are not a “team of destiny” in 2021. Most of...

vikingsterritory.com

ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

