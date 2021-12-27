Snap Reactions after Vikings-Rams

The College Football Playoff kicks off this New Year’s Eve with two huge matchups. First, the Alabama Crimson Tide (1) faces off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (4) in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, followed by the Michigan Wolverines (2) and Georgia Bulldogs (3) in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Going into these games, I wanted to highlight a few defensive players that the Vikings might have their eye on in the upcoming draft. Obviously, with the future of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer somewhat in the air right now, it’s tough to nail down exactly what the Vikings will be looking for in the upcoming draft. Regardless of what happens, I would be shocked if the Vikings prioritized anything other than the defense in this draft. I believe that defensive line and cornerback are their two most significant positions of need currently, and luckily for them, there will be some top-tier talent on display in these playoff games.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO