Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Monday, Dec. 27

(Jockey Julien Leparoux / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) Santa Anita Park has announced a group of five finalists for the 2022 George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award, with the winner to be announced in February. One of the most prestigious awards in American racing, the Woolf Award, which is determined by a vote of jockeys nationwide, can only be won once.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO