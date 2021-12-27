SoMd Weather for Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

