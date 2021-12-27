Large Power Outage In Truckee Leaves Many Without Power During Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Some Truckee residents are still without power Sunday evening from a large power outage that began at around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Customers of Liberty Utility were the majority affected, with 14,000 customers initially losing power.

As of Sunday evening, the number of residents still affected has not been reported, however, customers in the Loyalton and Portola areas have had their power restored.