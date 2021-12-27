ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Large Power Outage In Truckee Leaves Many Without Power During Storm

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbyRd_0dWRKiEX00

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Some Truckee residents are still without power Sunday evening from a large power outage that began at around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Customers of Liberty Utility were the majority affected, with 14,000 customers initially losing power.

As of Sunday evening, the number of residents still affected has not been reported, however, customers in the Loyalton and Portola areas have had their power restored.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Accident in Bigfork area leaves 8,000 without power

BIGFORK, Mont. – Over 8,000 customers found themselves without power after a vehicle vs. pole accident in Bigfork Friday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative, Inc. said the power may be out for an extended period due to the damage done. Power has been partially restored to at least 2,703 members,...
BIGFORK, MT
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Sees Power Restored To Some, Others Still Wait With No Running Water

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — In Nevada County, there was a powerful surprise for some residents and business owners. Pacific Gas and Electric restored power for some on Thursday for the time since a massive snowstorm knocked it out Sunday night. PG&E reports Nevada County still had around 16,000 customers without power Thursday night. In the more rural areas of the county, trees were down, lines are down, and the power outage in some areas means no plumbing and no water for households running off wells. For some, the snow is a main resource. Ross and Tami Crary have lived in Nevada County for decades and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Power Comes Back On Slowly in Parts of Placer County Impacting Seniors

COLFAX (CBS13) — “They have a warming center, but I’m disabled and can’t get there,” said Diane Swendner. After nearly five days without power, Swendner decided to stick it out. “The power came on last night for just a little while and then went right back off,” she said. So she hunkered down again. “In bed [is] the only warm place with lots of warm covers and my blanket from Minnesota that’s from a wool mill,” she said. She couldn’t get to her car to charge her phone because it was piled high with snow and her breathing machine wasn’t working. “The fire dept was...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Portola, CA
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Business
mendofever.com

PG&E on Recent Storm: ‘We Have Not Seen This Many Fallen Trees, Causing Power Outages in More Than 15 Years’

Crews were able to complete damage repairs and restore power to thousands of customers Wednesday night in Garberville, Bridgeville, Petrolia and areas in Willow Creek after Sunday nights severe winter storm. The heavy snowpack and the large number of trees that have fallen on power lines and electrical equipment caused thousands of customers to lose power along the North Coast. We have not seen this many fallen trees, causing power outages in more than 15 years. The last time Northern California had storms of this magnitude was back in 2016, our last relatively wet water year in recent years. Snowfall totals associated with this storm have in some cases broken snow accumulation records for the month of December.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Worst That I’ve Seen’: PG&E Faces Unprecedented Challenges To Get Power Back In Foothills

(FORESTHILL) — Adam Wright, the executive vice president of operations and chief operations officer for Pacific Gas and Electric, says the damage caused by the recent, record-setting snow storm in the Sierra Foothills is the worst he’s seen. In a press conference Friday, Wright said thousands of employees were working around the clock to get power back to roughly 36,000 customers in the area. He said crews were facing unprecedented conditions working to repair 5,000 separate locations with damage. “I haven’t seen damage like this in my time in the utility profession which is over two decades,” Wright said. While the region is...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Extreme Weather
krcrtv.com

2 people dead due to winter storm conditions on the North Coast

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details on two storm-related deaths this week. Below is a statement from HCSO Public Information Officer Samantha Karges:. "On Dec. 26, 2021, at about 11:05 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Customer Alerts Show Power May Be Out Until Jan. 10 In Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — A snowstorm power struggle: PG&E is sending alerts out to customers in some hard hit areas, saying the power could be out not just days longer, but weeks longer. In Pollock Pines, PG&E sent texts to customers that power may not be back on until the second week of January. Snow is piled high in Pollock Pines – cars are covered and so are mailboxes belonging to homes stuck deep behind long, unplowed driveways. On Wednesday, PG&E sent out an alert to 2,400 Pollock Pines customers. The utility says crews won’t be on site until Jan. 10, 2022. In Colfax,...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
ABC10

Snowed in and without power, Colfax supermarket stays open to help others during outage

COLFAX, Calif. — Despite most roads being plowed, the entire town of Colfax is without power and could be in the dark for days. At nearly every opportunity, large trees toppled. One tree crashed into the Colfax Baptist Church, tearing the power lines down with it. The town plunged into darkness, but amid the rows of closure signs, Mar-Val's Sierra Market stood as a beacon of light.
COLFAX, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
SFGate

Without power or fuel, a Sierra community is facing a crisis exacerbated by Tahoe tourists

The Sierra mountain town of Pollock Pines, population 7,112 as of 2020, is in crisis. Tahoe visitors aren't helping. As snowfall continues to pound the area, Pollock Pines is on its third day without power and there are no signs of PG&E restoring service anytime soon, said 46-year-old Tom Andor, who has a home in the area. Gas stations in the region have all but run out of fuel, meaning the gas-powered generators that residents have turned to for warmth and electricity are nonfunctional — and the possibility of leaving the area is all but gone.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Mayor Says City Is in ‘Dire’ Situation Due to Power Outage

COLFAX (CBS13) — Colfax Mayor Trinity Burruss wants her city to know she’s here to help. The recent, record-breaking snow storm in the Sierra has left tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power. For Colfax residents, that’s only half the problem. “We have a combination of people trapped in their homes and not having power,” Mayor Burruss tells CBS13. “And for many, that means no heat source and no ability to cook.” Mayor Burruss says PG&E’s best estimate for getting power restored is January 2. The utility company’s biggest challenge is getting access to roads crowded with heavy snow,...
COLFAX, CA
mymotherlode.com

PG&E Facing Access Challenges Trying To Restore Power

Twain Harte, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that there are still 5,800 customers without electricity in Tuolumne County and 9,800 in Calaveras County. Spokesperson, Megan McFarland says, “In a lot of places the roads are closed, trees are down, and we have had challenges getting access to our damaged equipment. We are bringing in buggies, snowcats, bulldozers and other heavy equipment to help us clear the roads. It has been a longer process due to the intensity of the storm.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
The Montgomery Advertiser

Check power outages near you with heavy storms expected through Alabama ahead of New Year's

An approaching weather system is forecast to bring the possibility of severe weather throughout Alabama from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Straight-line winds of up to 60 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are possible, said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham. Another, better...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy