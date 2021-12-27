ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick Hills Township, OH

Phone scammer gets surprise call from police: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman reported being scammed out of more than $1,500 Nov. 29 by two men claiming to be representatives from Publishers Clearing House. The men reportedly convinced the woman that she had won $3.5 million and a Mercedes Benz and the prizes...

Man says driver pointed weapon during traffic dispute; trespasser arrested outside motorcycle shop: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Menacing: West 150th Street. A Cleveland man, 38, contacted police at about 7:45 a.m. Dec. 20 and said another man pointed a firearm at him on West 150th. The man said he was driving his wife to work that morning when a white Saturn sport-utility vehicle cut in front of him at West 150th and Industrial Parkway in Cleveland. Both vehicles proceeded south into Brook Park.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s purse stolen at gunpoint in bump and rob: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Rosalie Avenue. Lakewood police officers responded to a robbery complaint at 8:59 p.m. on Dec. 19. A car containing a man and a woman bumped into the complainant’s vehicle on Rosalie Avenue between Edgewater Drive and Lake Avenue. When the victim got out of her vehicle to check the damage, the suspects produced a gun and took the victim’s purse and other items, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman blames neighboring property owner for her dog’s escape from yard: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A woman said Dec. 19 that a dog charged from behind a home while she was walking her dog. Her dog was bit in the process, and she said that dog has charged her in the past. Officers spoke to the owner of the dog and she said the dog escapes through a fence that her property borders with the former Guitar Center business. She said it is not her responsibility to fix the fence because it is not on her property. Officers told her it was her responsibility to keep her dog in her yard and they cited her for animals at large.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver runs cruiser off road, strikes another car stopped at light: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

Drunk driving, improper lanes of travel, assured clear distance: Shaker Boulevard, SOM Center Road. After a patrol officer heading east on Shaker had to veer off the side of the roadway to avoid a westbound 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the oncoming lane of traffic around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, he turned the cruiser around to make a traffic stop.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get-away tow truck was easy to spot and nab subject on the run: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Theft, Market Place Drive:. Bainbridge police arrested a man, 57, on Dec. 15, after he left Home Depot with two five-gallon pails of paint valued at $221.98 and loaded them in his tow truck. A patrol car caught up to him as he tried to make his escape on Pettibone Road from state Route 43. Employees believe the man did the same thing several days prior. He faces Chardon Municipal Court.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Glitter-bombed man is not amused, weightlifter draws suspicion: Russell Township police blotter

A man called police 3:03 p.m. Dec. 18 after receiving a Christmas card in a red envelope in the mail. He said when he opened the card dust spilled out. The recipient did not recognize the sender’s name, and the return address does not exist. The responding officer observed that it was glitter and not dust that spilled out of the card, and that someone had played a joke on him with a glitter-bomb card. However, the resident was not amused. He asked that a report of the incident be kept on file.
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves steal car at gas pump: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A man called at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 18 that his boss’ car was stolen from the BP gas station parking lot. He said the thief drove it onto Engle Road heading northbound. He believed three people were inside of it. Police were unsuccessful in locating the stolen car. They met with the car’s owner and caller, who was the clerk at the BP station. He said about 8:23 p.m. a man wearing a red hoodie and jeans entered the store. The suspect looked at vape pens. He was asked for his ID when he wanted to look at one of them. He said he didn’t have any ID on him. The clerk then called his boss, who just went outside where he started his car that was parked next to a pump. He left his car unlocked, running and with the keys in the ignition. The suspect in the red hoodie then left the store. There were two other people outside the store. The suspect got into the driver’s seat of the running car. The other two also entered it. They then drove away. The car’s owner said inside the car were two laptops, two tablets and $1,000 in cash. The car was listed as stolen. An officer viewed the security tapes. At 10:47 p.m. later that night, an officer was at Dunkin Donuts. He viewed more video of the theft. At midnight, police were sent to a Parma location to recover a car that was stolen. The officer met with Maple Heights police. They said they received a call that individuals were driving through an apartment complex in their city and tried to enter unlocked cars. The car they were driving was entered as stolen in Middleburg Heights. The officers tried to stop the car, but a pursuit ensued into Parma. The car drove onto a dead-end street. Several people jumped out of it and ran. They caught the juvenile driver, but the others got away. The car was the one stolen from Middleburg Heights. It had various scratches and dents but it did not appear to have any major damage. It was towed. No one entered the car to preserve possible DNA or fingerprints.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorists enjoy a bit too much holiday cheer: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Police went to a car crash in Columbia Park at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 24. They found the car. The motorist was lying down across the car’s front seats. He had a bump on his forehead and a laceration to his leg. While police spoke with the man, he admitted to consuming alcohol at a bar before driving the car. He refused to submit to any chemical testing. He was cited for drunken driving and released to paramedics.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
