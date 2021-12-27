ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Juvenile rushed to hospital after being shot in the back in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to calls reporting several shots fired in the area of Viola Street.

Upon arrival, officers found that a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was located on Tretow Street in the Perry North neighborhood.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say the shots came from a vehicle which was later recovered on Watson Blvd. and found to be stolen.

There are no arrests at this time. The Violent Crime Unit is investigating and that investigation is ongoing.

