NFL

Broncos' Drew Lock: Does little in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lock completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Raiders. He added...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 2

CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback throughout the 2021 season, but a concussion in Week 15 forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Drew Lock took the first-team snaps in Week 16. Moments ago, NFL Network...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Putting Slim Playoff Hopes In Drew Lock’s Hands

The Denver Broncos are expected to be major players in what could be a wild quarterback market this offseason. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could both be available and the Broncos should be interested in doing what it takes to land one of the two. For now, Drew Lock is...
NFL
NESN

Drew Lock Could Start Again for Broncos In Week 17 vs. Chargers

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Broncos backup quarterback, Drew Lock, is likely to start in Week 17 against the Chargers. Lock replaced Teddy Bridgewater after the Broncos starter suffered a concussion in Week 15 against the Bengals. In four games this season, Lock’s completed 37-of-62 passes for 380 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. That amounts to just a 12.4 Total QBR.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Drew Lock: Listed as full practice participant

Lock (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Meanwhile, fellow signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) was listed as a non-participant. At this stage, it seems plausible that come Friday, Bridgewater will be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. In that case, Lock would be in line to draw his second straight start at QB this weekend.
NFL
milehighsports.com

With Drew Lock set to start again, where does Raiders performance rank among his best games?

Drew Lock will start at quarterback for a second straight week. At least, it’s looking that way. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater wouldn’t practice on Wednesday when talking with the media, as Bridgewater is still in concussion protocol. He sustained the injury when running for a first down against the Bengals in Week 15, and when Fangio was asked if Lock would start he said, “It’s looking like that way, yes.”
NFL

