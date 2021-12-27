ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Singapore dollar firms most among Asian currencies

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

The dollar index strengths against major currencies globally on upbeat employment data in the US

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.36 levels and traded in the range of 74.11-74.39 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.33 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.3025. The USDINR pair continued to slip today tracking a sharp rise in domestic equity indices as investors worldwide expected limited impact of the Omicron variant on the economy despite an increasing number of cases across the world.
MARKETS
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Dollar#Currencies#Thomson Reuters#Asian
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gold oscillates around $1,800 as firm dollar weighs

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as the dollar gained, with bullion hovering around the $1,800 mark as it heads towards its worst annual performance in six years. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,801.69 per ounce by 1118 GMT while U.S. gold...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

BENGALURU (Dec 31): Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency this...
WORLD
wolfstreet.com

US Dollar’s Status as Dominant “Global Reserve Currency” at 25-Year Low. And USD Exchange Rates?

Euro’s 20th birthday after dreams of “Dollar Parity” put on ice during Euro Debt Crisis. Central banks still leery of Chinese renminbi. The global share of US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves declined to 59.15% in the third quarter, from 59.23% in the second quarter, hobbling along a 26-year low for the past four quarters, according to the IMF’s COFER data released today. Dollar-denominated foreign exchange reserves are Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, US mortgage-backed securities, and other USD-denominated assets that are held by foreign central banks.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as South Korea factory data buoys mood

* Thai stocks edge up in last trading of year * S. Korea Nov industrial output up 5.1% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis * Philippine equity markets shut for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi Dec 30 (Reuters) - The South Korean won on Thursday touched a two-week high to spur gains in regional currencies after data showed the Asian trade bellwether's industrial output data came in better than expected, pointing to some easing in global supply bottlenecks. Sentiment got a boost from South Korea reporting a 5.1% seasonally adjusted increase in industrial production last month from October, beating a Reuters forecast of 2.5% as semiconductor shortages seemed to be improving. The won, the Thai baht and Malaysia's ringgit, all rose about 0.3% each, as currencies of trade dependant Asia cheered the developments and the greenback weakened slightly. "Korea's semiconductor output continued to post solid growth ... We think it could benefit if the lockdown in Xian, China, lasts longer," Barclays analysts wrote in a note. Data suggests some easing of the automotive chip shortage, a phenomenon that was also reported in Japan, the analysts added, which "supports our view that supply-side bottlenecks may see more meaningful resolution in 2022". However, on Thursday, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that a COVID-19 lockdown in Xian could affect their chip manufacturing bases in the area. South Korean equities fell 0.4% amid thin volumes on the last trading day of the year, with Samsung shares dragging the benchmark. KOSPI is set to close 2021 with gains of around 4%. Chinese shares rebounded from a near 1% drop in the previous session, fuelled by gains in the tech sector even as the pandemic situation in the country worsened. Bangkok shares edged higher, while stocks in Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore shed between 0.1% and 0.3%, as low volumes amid end-of-year trading added some volatility to markets. It was also the last trading day for currency and stock markets in Thailand and Indonesia, while Singapore will see a shortened session on Friday. The baht is set to end the year as the worst-performing Asian currency with a 10.3% drop due to a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the Thai economy. It would be the currency's second consecutive year of losses. Philippines equity markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian rupiah among best performing currencies in 2021, eyes closing down 1.6% versus dollar; stocks up almost 10% ** Thai stocks set for gains of ~14%, rebounding from an 8% drop last year ** Shares of China Evergrande Group tumble after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -10.25 -0.34 4.97 China -0.02 +2.50 0.82 4.42 India +0.00 -2.23 -0.07 23.03 Indonesia -0.09 -1.56 -0.03 10.37 Malaysia +0.28 -3.56 -0.20 -5.24 Philippines +0.00 -5.92 --- 2.73 S.Korea +0.17 -8.30 -0.42 3.73 Singapore +0.03 -2.28 -0.29 10.03 Taiwan +0.07 +2.94 -0.12 23.71 Thailand +0.36 -10.22 0.22 14.33 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
WORLD
The Independent

FTSE reaches 22-month high in post-Christmas bounce

The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Pakistani rupee among world's worst-performing currency: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistani rupee is one of the world's worst-performing currencies, declining by almost 12 per cent since the start of the year and more than 17 per cent after having bottomed out to 152.50 to a dollar in mid-May, local media reported on Tuesday. Dawn reported...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy