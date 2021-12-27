ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Potential for wet weather to end the year

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocally breezy trade winds and thickening high clouds will start the final work week of 2021, with low clouds bringing showers to windward areas, with the winds pushing some of those showers leeward. A kona low is lurking to the northwest and will play a role in...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

