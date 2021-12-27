Cris Collinsworth Calls Taylor Heinicke Completion 'as good as anything Patrick Mahomes has done'

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team took on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in Week 16. During the first quarter Taylor Heinicke completed threw a short pass sidearm that ended up going for 14 yards and a first down. Upon watching the replay Cris Collinsworth declared, "Now that's as good as anything Patrick Mahomes has ever done right there."

We deal in a very hyperbolic business. But this is just too much. This is a first down in the first quarter of a regular season game. Honestly, this is the kind of comment that a broadcaster should have to issue an apology over coming out of the next commercial break. Here's Mahomes making a pass as good or better from a few weeks ago. Who knows how silly we could get if we really went into the archives.

It should also be noted that as of the time this was published, this was Heinicke's one completion out of seven pass attemps. And he's thrown two interceptions. Would love to hear the comps for that.