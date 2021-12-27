ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cris Collinsworth Calls Taylor Heinicke Completion 'as good as anything Patrick Mahomes has done'

 5 days ago
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team took on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in Week 16. During the first quarter Taylor Heinicke completed threw a short pass sidearm that ended up going for 14 yards and a first down. Upon watching the replay Cris Collinsworth declared, "Now that's as good as anything Patrick Mahomes has ever done right there."

We deal in a very hyperbolic business. But this is just too much. This is a first down in the first quarter of a regular season game. Honestly, this is the kind of comment that a broadcaster should have to issue an apology over coming out of the next commercial break. Here's Mahomes making a pass as good or better from a few weeks ago. Who knows how silly we could get if we really went into the archives.

It should also be noted that as of the time this was published, this was Heinicke's one completion out of seven pass attemps. And he's thrown two interceptions. Would love to hear the comps for that.

Shirley Ward
4d ago

Collinsworth has always run his mouth without saying anything intelligent. Sunday night football would be a lot more enjoyable without him.

linda
4d ago

mr. collinsworth has had such strong biad against the CHIEFs for years...small market franchise & AFC listen to him...goin' on for years! now, we have a premier talent in Patrick Mahomes and many, MANY other premier players, SuperBowl win and back to back appearances...6th straight AFC TITLE...he still cant cough up a compliment.His true bias comes loud & clear!!! NETWORKS CAN /SHOULD DO BETTER!

