ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos’ postseason play in jeopardy after loss to Raiders

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzrYS_0dWREn9E00
1 of 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy.

“Any time we go out there, we want to win,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “We’re going to try our (butt) off this week to get our eighth win, and then we’re going to try our (butt) off next week.”

Allowing the Raiders to come from behind for a 17-13 win didn’t eliminate Denver (7-8) from playoff contention, but it does put the team at 13th in the AFC with two games to play. The Cleveland Browns have the same record and own the head-to-head tiebreaker, and there could be a four-way tie for the final wild card spot if the Miami Dolphins (7-7) defeat the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

“We’re not thinking about next year,” Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “We’re thinking about these next two weeks against the (Kansas City) Chiefs and (Los Angeles) Chargers and we’re going to go out there and ruin somebody’s chances.”

The Broncos did not have starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was placed in concussion protocol last week, or starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III (reserve/COVID-19 list).

Instead, Drew Lock made his first start of the season, finishing 15 of 22 for 153 yards. Lock, who started 13 games last season, led an offensive unit that was held to its lowest output of the season on Sunday with 158 total yards. The Broncos were 1 of 10 on third down and had just eight first downs.

The third-year quarterback also was the Broncos’ leading rusher: 10 yards on two carries. Denver finished with 18 yards on the ground.

“It felt great to be back out there,” Lock said. “Even the whole week after our first practice Wednesday, just being in the huddle and calling plays … it was weird not having that.”

The Broncos’ defense did what it could to give Lock chances, holding an opponent to less than 20 points for the fourth time in five games and forced three turnovers.

And Denver had momentum going into the break. A fumble by Raiders running back Josh Jacobs set up a 55-yard field goal by Brandon McManus with 32 seconds left in the half. On the first play of Las Vegas’ next drive, Chubb intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on a screen pass and returned it to the 1-yard line, where running back Javonte Williams scored soon after.

The Broncos took a 13-7 lead — and only 96 total yards — into halftime.

“That was a fantastic play and obviously one we needed,” Fangio said of Chubb’s interception.

The Raiders opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was dominated by Jacobs. After being held to 25 yards on nine carries in the first half, Jacobs ran seven times for 57 yards on that drive. Peyton Barber capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown to give the Raiders a 14-13 lead.

“One play (during) like a 13-play drive, I remember looking at our guys, we weren’t breathing that heavy (and) I remember looking at them and everybody had their hands on their hips, and I said ‘Yeah, we’re about to start gashing them,’” said Jacobs, who had his first 100-yard game of the season with 129 -- 104 of them in the second half. “And that’s just kind of what happened.

“I think we came in prepared and mentally we just wanted it more.”

Fangio said Bridgewater will start at Los Angeles on Sunday if he’s ready to go, but Lock said he will prepare to be the starter this week and keep his team’s postseason chances alive, slim as they may be.

“They’re disappointed like we all are, but these guys are competitors, they’re fighters,” Fangio said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get that eighth win.”

___

Comments / 1

Related
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Loss to Raiders highlighted deficiencies with Broncos' offense

I hope Teddy Bridgewater recovers well from his concussion and next year lands with a different team as a veteran backup. His time on the field for the Denver Broncos should be over, although it’s not entirely his fault. If last week didn’t make it glaringly obvious during the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Raiders need healthy dose of Jacobs to get to playoffs

HENDERSON (AP) — Josh Jacobs couldn’t have produced the best game of his three-year-old career at a better time. With Las Vegas spiraling downward into what’s seemed like a traditional late-season collapse, Jacobs turned in a career-best tying 129 yards on 27 attempts to lead the Raiders to a 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday to keep the playoff hunt alive.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Peyton Barber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Chargers#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#The Las Vegas Raiders#Afc#The Cleveland Browns#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

701K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy