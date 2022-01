NEW YORK — Dressed in a sports coat and an open-collared shirt, new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was promising the nation a bright tomorrow for the Hokies. “We’re going to play a great brand of defense,” Pry said on the ESPN telecast, as he was being interviewed early in the second quarter of Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl. “We’re going to be special on special teams, and we’re going to have a potent offense led by a dynamic quarterback. That’s the way Tech’s done it. I think anybody that recognizes what an outstanding place it is …”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO