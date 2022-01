It’s that time of year to get in the jolly holiday spirit and fa-la-la-la around the Disney Parks! The holiday season is in full swing over at Disney’s California Adventure and this SoCal Disney theme park is unique because they are celebrating Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and more! The Festival of Holidays really is just that. It’s a festival that celebrates everyone and their cultures and it’s a beautiful thing to see Guests gather round and celebrate. It’s so much fun to walk around the park because you get a taste of different cultures, music and food so the experience is extremely special. Here’s a few things you can expect to experience at the Festival of Holidays now through January 9.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO