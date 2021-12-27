ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL relaxes roster, cap rules in attempt to battle Omicron surge

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter postponing an additional 14 games scheduled for Dec. 27, the NHL relaxed roster and salary-cap constraints on Sunday in an attempt to get the league back on the ice – and keep it playing – while the Omicron variant wreaks havoc on operations. NHL players returned...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

The Falcons make a waiver claim for a former Bills Quarterback

Barkley was one of the more hyped quarterback prospects out of high school in recent memory, and he had a decent career at USC. In the NFL, he has bounced around from Philadelphia, Arizona, Chicago, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Carolina. Barkley has made seven career starts, six of them coming with the Bears in 2014. Barkley went 1-5 in Chicago with a 59.7% completion percentage, 230 yards per game, and 8 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He made a decent start in Buffalo in 2017, which would be his last — going 15-25 with 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to 0 picks. His experience with the Bills likely led to the Falcons scooping him up. Barkley will be a solid backup who has been around the league, and for now, hopefully his services are not needed.
NFL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Don Granato
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Cotton Bowl Sign Is Going Viral

After years of Group of Five teams being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati finally got to represent the non-Power Five conferences against Alabama today. But their inaugural appearance hasn’t gone the way they hoped. Despite keeping the game a low-scoring affair, Cincinnati have not been able to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Daily Faceoff
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy